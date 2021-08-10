How to Plan a Funeral for a Loved One

Funeral planning is a challenging and emotional task.

It can also be hard to plan a funeral for someone without knowing what they would have wanted. In this blog post, you’ll find some of the essential things you should remember when planning a funeral for someone who has passed away.

Picking out the urn or casket

Picking the casket or urn that your loved one will be interred in is a difficult decision to make and can often lead to disagreements among family members. These days it’s not so much about what material you choose but instead finding something that suits the deceased’s personality while still fitting with their final wishes. Along with the casket, you may also need to look at Church Trucks if you’d like the service to be held at a church before moving to the cemetery.

Flowers

One of the most common ways to commemorate your loved one is with flowers. This is a particularly good way to show your respects if you can’t make it to the funeral or service. Flowers are always appropriate and offer a sense of beauty at times that might be otherwise difficult for some people.

Reception

After a funeral service, close friends of the deceased will often host an informal reception at their home where people can gather to share memories about the individual who has just passed away. This provides a good opportunity for those who couldn’t make it to the service to come by and pay their respects. When planning the reception, you’ll need to think about the venue where it will be held, roughly how many people will be attending, as well as food preparations for the guests and family of the deceased.

Eulogy and speeches

If you know of anything that a family member might want to say at the funeral, make sure they have all the information beforehand. It’s not surprising for people to be nervous and forget their lines when standing in front of an audience, so this will spare them any stress or embarrassment on the day. A eulogy usually consists of fond memories of the deceased, and a brief insight into who they were and their most memorable traits.

Programs

There are usually programs handed to people as they come in for the funeral. These could be provided by a funeral director or you may need to print them yourself. They can be used to store memories of your loved one, including photos and messages written by those who were close to them.

Extras

The last respects given to someone when they pass away can be just as important as what happens at their actual service. This means that if you know that your loved one wanted a special song played or some particular words said while giving them their final farewells, then make sure these are arranged in advance so everything goes smoothly on the day and there aren’t any hiccups.

By utilizing the above tips, you’ll have the funeral planned in a swift and hassle-free manner, ensuring everyone has the least amount of stress while dealing with the loss of their loved one.