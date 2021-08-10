Quick Ways to Feel Better When You’re Under the Weather

There are lots of reasons you might feel lousy.

You could have a cold or cough, a hangover, or maybe you’re just having a bad day. Whether you feel physically ill or you’re just sad or burnt-out, no one wants to feel bad forever. In fact, if you can start to feel better quickly, it will allow you to start healing and get back to your usual routine. However, instead of just pushing ahead and hoping that it will make you forget about how you’re feeling, there are some things that you can do to feel better so that you can get back on your feet.

Let Yourself Rest

Rest might be the last thing that you want to do when you don’t feel well. Although it might seem logical, it can be hard to allow yourself to rest when you have things to do. However, even resting for a short period could make a big difference and help you feel better. Whether it’s sitting down to watch an episode of your favorite TV show or taking a 20-minute power nap, you can feel a lot better after taking a small rest. Of course, a good night’s sleep is helpful too.

Make Sure You Hydrate

Staying hydrated is very important when you’re feeling unwell. For example, if you have a cold or the flu, regularly topping up on fluids helps to prevent dehydration. Drinking more will also help you if you have a sore throat or sinus problems. And if you’re ill or hungover, you might even find that mobile IV therapy helps you to feel better. It will hydrate you quickly, and you can even have it done on your lunch break. However, don’t let yourself get dehydrated when you’re feeling ill. It could end up making you feel worse.

Image from Pixabay – CC0 License

Eat the Right Food

What you eat when you do not feel your best can make a difference too. There are two different factors to consider. The first is how the food’s nutritional content can help provide your body with what it needs. The second is how the right food can feel comforting and lift your mood. Some things can help you get the best of both worlds when you want to feel better. A bowl of vegetable soup, for example, is warm and comforting while also providing you with lots of vitamins.

Get Moving

Being more active when you don’t feel well might seem counterintuitive. Sometimes, the last thing you feel like is moving or going anywhere. However, there are times when gentle movement and even some cardio exercise can help you feel better. For example, you could do some stretching or yoga or go for a gentle stroll. Getting outdoors can help you feel better too, allowing you to get some fresh air and helping to improve your mood too.

Try these ideas if you’re feeling unwell and you want to feel better quickly. Remember to allow yourself to heal instead of pushing to keep going.