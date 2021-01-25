Jamaican Family Reunification by Local Servant Leaders

It Takes a Village – Central Indiana

The Dollison’s Need Our Support with Go Fund Me

Family reunification has been a hot topic across the country for the past several years. Learning about parents’ cases experiencing separation from their children has brought about all kinds of emotions from parents and kids alike.

In general, we rely on our federal government’s assistance, but immigration policies have become political battles. Add in a public health crisis this past year, and many families have felt powerless to do anything.

During these challenging times, servant leaders arise, taking matters into their own hands, rarely taking credit for their work but humbly doing the service work God calls them to perform.

In Delaware County, we have two families who are role modeling servant leadership: Mel and Linda Botkin in Selma; and Cornelius and Mary Dollison in Muncie.

Mel and Linda Botkin



Mel and Linda run a mission in Jamaica. While in Jamaica, Linda encountered Lizzie and Aliannah Thompson. Lizzie and Linda had known each other for a while, so when Lizzie landed a job on a cruise line, causing her to be gone for months at a time, she asked Linda to care for Aliannah (Ali). Linda and Lizzie entered an agreement so Linda could take care of Ali in her mother’s absence and bring her to the United States to get an education. Linda enrolled Ali in Selma Elementary School, where the Selma Village has embraced Ali. Lizzie is very grateful for the acceptance of her daughter.

Due to COVID19, the cruise ship terminated operations entering a Jamaican port causing Lizzie to be unemployed and homeless. Even though the cruise ship is a United States company, many of the boats register internationally to avoid taxation. As a result, the company could not seek federal assistance for the corporation or assist their employees like Lizzie.

While Lizzie would love to relocate to the United States to raise Ali, our immigration policies make it impossible. Therefore, she has to bring Ali (now eight years old) back home to Jamaica without a family home. Lizzie is currently in Chicago, staying with family while Linda and her work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for Ali.

Cornelius and Mary Dollison

Cornelius and Mary Dollison have been helping several families during the pandemic who have fallen on challenging times, including another Jamaican woman who was a top soccer player at Ball State and later received her Master’s degree in Florida. She has been trying for twelve years to become a U.S. citizen.

As Mary told me, “We don’t have much, but we feel it’s our purpose to help where we can.”

To help reunify Lizzie and Ali, the Dollison’s opened a Go Fund Me account to raise enough money so they could make an initial draw of $3,000 to purchase a small piece of land in Jamaica. They also located a housing contractor willing to build the home at cost while also being ready to expedite the construction. If the Dollison’s can raise the monies required, the contractor has promised completion by the end of March.

This is where the rest of our Village must come together to assist the Botkins and Dollisons with this family’s successful reunification. The Dollison’s have started a Go Fund Me account to raise $35,000 for remaining labor and building materials. You can locate the project with more of Lizzie’s personal story at https://gf.me/u/zbh4z3.

If any potential villagers want a charity write-off for their taxes, they can write checks to First Baptist Church, 309 E. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Please make sure that you note on your donation that it’s for “Lizzie & Ali Thompson.”