How to Prioritize Health and Safety when you Work in Construction

Whenever you erect scaffolding, you have to make sure that you do not take any shortcuts and not improvise. You have to make sure that the scaffolding is built on solid ground and that you also take the time to eradicate any risk if possible. This will make sure that the scaffolding does not collapse. Of course, it’s also important that you repair any damage that has been done and that you look at any inconsistencies. Falls from a great height account for nearly 50% of worker injuries, so you have to make sure that you can prioritize this if possible.

Health and Safety

Construction workers tend to operate in high and medium-risk environments. Therefore, you have to make sure that they are aware of the risks and know the consequences of their actions when they carry out work. This is especially the case when working at great heights. It’s also an excellent idea for you to make sure that your team knows how to work at heights safely and that they can administer life-saving techniques if this is required. You never know when they are going to need to save a life.

Clear Signs

Construction sites are full of dangers. Unfortunately, the dangers can be for the public or workers. Therefore, it’s vital that you take the time to highlight any potential hazards and that you also work with people to take the right precautions if possible. For example, falling objects or the turning of large vehicles should all be sign-posted. If you do not take the time to take risks like this clear, you may find that you end up causing more accidents than you realize, and this is the last thing you need when you are trying to run a business.

Of course, there are many things that you can do to try and boost the overall productivity of your team without taking shortcuts. However, you can also help keep your team safer than you realize by implementing a few simple rules.