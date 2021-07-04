Times of the Pandemic: 9 Tips for Growing Your Business

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed businesses and the economy. During these challenging times, many people have been forced to stay at home because of the social distancing guidelines. Most companies are either closed or are experiencing low revenue with a massive drop in business profits.

This then explains why many business owners are apprehensive about the prosperity of their businesses and workers. This is precisely why they are struggling to develop ways to help their businesses survive this pandemic. Luckily, here are some of the best ways to grow and maintain your business during this pandemic.

Embrace a New Business Model

We are now entering the pandemic’s recovery stage, which is an excellent time to adapt your business model to the new normal. The Harvard Business Review recommends pivoting as your new strategy.

Pivoting in business basically means changing the direction of your company when you recognize that your current products or services are not meeting the needs of the current market. The primary goal of pivoting your business is to improve revenue. Then, you can turn to a business model that fills the post-pandemic needs and leverage the new normal while also establishing long-term growth plans.

Check your Competition

Most businesses have experienced a significant drop in growth and revenue. It is therefore very crucial not to ignore any business growth tips from your competition. Instead, consider looking closely at what the competition is doing and apply it to your business. Just don’t do exactly what they are doing; instead, try to improvise their ideas to grow your business.

In addition, you can compare your performance to that of your competitors to identify which areas you need to improve on. Finally, do primary research to understand better your competitor’s business growth tactics and their performance metrics.

Know your Customers

Understanding your customers can significantly help you boost your company’s revenue and overall growth. During these uncertain times, business growth has been affected by changing customer behaviors. Therefore, you need to clearly picture your customer’s choices and the factors that affect their buying behavior. Try to divide your customers into different categories, and then based on the categories, provide them with individualized attention and services.

You can use demographic, psychographic, and geographic aspects to segment your customers. Then, after identifying the potential customers, deliver improved value and engage with them. Also, try to communicate more with your potential customers and ask for feedback to understand their preferences better.

Collaborate with Influencers

The primary purpose of influencer marketing is to drive sales, increase brand awareness and increase your reach. An influencer is an individual that can help you raise awareness of your brand and influence people to buy your product or services. However, an effective influencer marketing strategy will require identifying, researching, and engaging with the right individuals to help you achieve your business goals.

Besides, you don’t have to go around chasing people with millions of followers; instead, go for micro-influencers. This is important, especially when you are starting; micro-influencers tend to have low costs, and their conversion rates are higher since they work in definite niches.

Improve your Financial Management

Finance is usually considered the lifeblood of any company, no matter the type or size. Therefore, you need to ensure proper management of your finances to guarantee the growth of your business during a pandemic.

During the pandemic, the fiscal situation has dropped for the global marketplace. Therefore, you need to make efforts to ensure that your business finances are being managed properly. You can consider implementing a cost reduction policy in all your operations. For instance, you can get TCS Upfitting for a custom work truck to enhance the performance and looks of your trucks, improve their lifespan, and prevent any costly problems.

Use Content Marketing

People have little time to go outside due to the social distancing rules. As a result, they are now spending more time indoors and work from home. Therefore, they have turned to the internet to get information on the products and services offered by companies out there.

Content marketing might not be the quickest solution. Still, it can generate many benefits with time when it comes to increasing conversion rates, leads, and revenues for any business.

Offer Support to Your Team

The Coronavirus pandemic has played a crucial role in making people realize the essential things in life. As a result, everyone felt the obligation to make the most of what they thought is most important in life and reconnect with what matters more to them.

On that note, customers have kept a close eye on companies to see how they treat their customers and workers. Businesses that showed more care and compassion towards their team gained enormous upticks in actual brand insights.

On the other hand, those that didn’t go through a lot of difficulties. Therefore, consider showing your customers and team that you care by introducing some mental wellness programs, lowering your salary as the boss so that more workers will get their wages, offering multi-disciplinary employee training, so that if a worker is laid off in one department, another department can use their services.

Use the Right Tools

This pandemic has seen exponential growth in social media. So, your business can use social media to ensure that your business survives the pandemic. Using the right digital tools will help your company improve its operation, get new customers and focus on the recent market trends. Besides, utilizing the right tools can also help you improve your brand awareness for free and give you the chance to engage with existing customers to solve their problems.

Numerous tools are made to enhance small business growth, but some vital ones can help you reach your goals, such as CRM, email automation, scheduled meetings, and customer messaging.

Affiliate Marketing

A satisfied customer will always be happy to spread the word about a particular product or service they love. However, you can gain an extra advantage by having them spread the word about your products for an incentive.

People have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, so they are looking for ways to earn that extra cash. Therefore, it would be wiser if you gave them that opportunity to make some money by referring your services and products to others. That way, you will be increasing your sales and at the same time strengthening customer loyalty.

The Bottom Line

In summary, the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t have to indicate the end of your business. In fact, it can be the most suitable time to make your business COVID-safe and make sure that your marketing efforts and approaches are consistent and responding to the prevailing business climate and the future.