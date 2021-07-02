What You Need to Consider When Choosing Product Packaging

Packaging for your products is essential. To get it right, you must pay attention to the details. What works for one product may not work for another, and you have to be cognizant of that fact. If you make a mistake, you could lose money because your product gets damaged or destroyed.

This will bring about a significant loss in revenue for your company. To avoid this, it is important that you carefully consider how you choose to package your products. Here’s a look at the essentials you need to think about.

Your Budget

The budget you have for spending on your packaging will determine the kind of package you choose. In addition, your budget will directly impact the materials you use for packaging and even your designs.

For example, if you choose to use glass for packaging food or beverages that you sell, you have to make sure that you have a big budget.

After looking at your budget, you may decide to use more affordable food and beverage packaging for your products.

This is just one example; no matter what industry you are in, you should look carefully at your budget and decide the best way to invest your money.

Materials you should look into using are cardboard and plastic. You can even use environmentally friendly plastic that can be recycled.

When you give customers environmentally friendly packages, make sure you label the package as such. This will help you draw the attention of those customers who prefer green packaging.

Transporting Goods

One of the things you need to think about is the transportation of goods. It would help if you considered how functional your packaging would be when carrying goods from one destination to the next.

The last thing you want is packaging that will not hold up well. If your packaging does not keep your product safe and get them to your customers intact, then you will not only lose money, but you will have disgruntled customers as well.

One only has to go on a retail site such as Amazon to find thousands of disgruntled customers complaining not because the product wasn’t good but because the packaging that it came in was defective.

The last thing you want is for something like this to happen to you. The best-case scenario is that you will have to replace the product for the customer. The worst-case scenario is that you will get some bad word-of-mouth advertising because a customer is angry.

Sustainable Packaging

One of the things you need to consider seriously is the sustainability of any packaging that you choose. The packaging that you select should be able to sustain the product.

There are several styles of packaging that you should consider if you want to save money. The one you choose should be based on the type of product that you are selling.

Here are two of the most popular styles of packaging for products.

Shrink Films

Shrink film packaging is an option that you should seriously consider if you would like flexible packaging that is also lightweight. In addition, shrink film is easy to print on.

Another great thing about shrink film is that it is easy to ship because it is not very bulky. This means that when you use this type of packaging, you are likely to experience considerable savings.

If you are in the cosmetic, food, or dairy industries this type of packaging is something that you should consider.

Carded Packaging

Carded packaging is flexible, and it is great for packaging things like produce and other fragile items. In addition, carded packaging will display the items inside them.

If you need your customers to see what is inside your packaging to entice them into purchasing, this is a great option.

Two popular versions of carded packaging that you have probably seen are clamshells and skin packs. Clamshell packaging is made from two identical shells.

You can easily open the shell or close it. Each shell is connected to the other using small hinges. It is easy to open and close a clamshell. You may have seen products such as vegetables and fruits displayed in this packaging.

Skin packs are also trendy, especially in the toy industry. The skin packs consist of a cardboard backing with a very thin sheet of see-through plastic covering the product in the front.

Packaging Size

You need to ensure that you get the packaging size right. If you have a product that comes in several different sizes, you may want to consider using one package for two products. For example, if you have a product that comes in four different sizes, you may want to consider getting the same design and sizing for two of the products.

This will help save you money by preventing you from getting an individual package for each of your products.

It would help if you also considered how the packaging would fit into your warehouse space. You need to ensure that they can comfortably fit in your storage area before they are sent out to your customers.

The last thing you want is to store products on top of each other and squish them together. This can damage the packaging, and it may even damage the product as well.

When considering your packaging, you can prevent this from happening by ensuring that you consider the storage space that you currently have. However, with that being said, you should not let the space that you have, discourage you from selecting a particular design if it is what is best for your product.

It would be best if you considered getting a bigger storage warehouse once your product line starts expanding. Doing this will help prevent you from cutting corners and making sacrifices that will be detrimental to the storage and delivery of your products to your customers.

Consider Branding and Packaging Design

When you are thinking about using packaging for your product, you need to consider how well it will display your branding. It would help if you also considered whether the design is suitable for the image that you want to project for your company.

If you’re trying to sell a product to high-end customers, you need to be careful of the type of packaging you put your product in.

The fact of the matter is that you can have an excellent product, but if the packaging appears tacky to your target audience, you could run into some trouble with your brand image, and it may affect the sale of the product.

Consider carefully the exact look that you want your packaging to have. Get them custom-designed if possible. Then, you can use inexpensive materials and still get a unique and stylish design without breaking the bank.

Get the Right Packaging

Now that you know all the things you need to consider when packaging your products, it’s time to make the right selection. The key is to take a close look at your products since this will help you to select the right packaging for your needs.

Remember to consider the size of your product and the sturdiness of the packaging. Try to stick within your budget while finding the most suitable packaging for your products.



Always remember that a lot is riding on the packaging of your product. Choosing the wrong packaging can put a severe dent in the growth of your business. So take the time to do due diligence before you settle on any packaging for your products.