How To Lower Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is still the number one cause of death among adults in the US, yet there are many ways to reduce your risk of developing it through poor lifestyle choices.

Here are the things you should do to improve your health and lower the chances of getting cardiovascular disease.

Keep your blood pressure down

This is one of the biggest factors in developing heart disease. So keeping this under control is very important. Have your blood pressure checked regularly by your doctor. If it’s raised, they will likely prescribe your medication to control it and recommend lifestyle changes.

Blood pressure can also be related to stress, so try and find ways to reduce or manage yours. This could be stress at work or home. Over time, it can cause your blood pressure to rise.

Look after your oral health

You might wonder what your teeth have to do with your heart, and the answer is a lot. Poor oral health and gum disease can cause bacteria to get into your bloodstream, which can cause damage to blood vessels arteries.

Keep up with your dental appointments and brush and floss regularly. If you wear teeth braces, you can use interdental brushes to clean the gaps between your teeth properly.

Adopt a healthy diet

You don’t have to spend the rest of your life eating salad, but changing your eating habits can have a profound effect on your health. Reduce your intake of processed foods, fats, and sugar and up your fruits, vegetables, and lean protein.

It’s also a good idea to get your cholesterol checked too. But, again, diet can play a role in reducing this, and your doctor can prescribe you medication.

Exercise

We could all do with moving a little more. You don’t have to hit the gym seven days a week to get healthier either. If you haven’t exercised for a long time, start by finding ways to move more every day. Take short walks and start building up your activity gradually until it’s a habit. Between a healthy diet and exercise, it will help you control your weight.

Drop the cigarettes

Smoking regularly can be catastrophic for your health. It increases your risk of so many diseases. Quitting smoking can be hard, but there are several products and programs that can help you cut down and stop. For example, many people switch to vaping, but even though that removes many of the toxic chemicals found in cigarettes, there are still many potential health issues around it. If you are struggling to quit, visit your doctor.

Final thoughts

Our cardiovascular health is a key part of our overall health throughout our lives. Many of the causes of heart disease found today are directly related to our lifestyle. It’s never too late to improve your health by making some changes to your everyday life.

The great thing is that these changes won’t just reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease but will also have amazing benefits to other areas of your health.