How Being Overweight Can Impact Your Mental Wellbeing

According to the World Health Organization, 650 million people worldwide are overweight or obese. However, closely associated with being overweight are some potential mental health challenges, as many obese people have many different experiences with weight issues. Indeed, it’s understandable why some people who are overweight struggle with body image issues. Their insecurities may stem from an inability to withstand societal pressures and stigma. So it’s important to consider why mental health issues are prevalent among this group. That said, here are some mental health and psychological consequences of being overweight.

Low self-esteem

Admittedly, low self-esteem stems mainly from societal pressures and expectations of what the ideal body weight is. Even worse, the fashion world continues to give more attention to lean models. Even though there is a market for plus-sized groups, it doesn’t change the modus operandi of the fashion world. Unfortunately, many endure criticisms from peers and even family, which contributes to their downward spiral.

Therefore, a combination of these factors contributes significantly to low self-esteem issues among overweight groups. In sharp contrast, one school of thought believes that social factors contribute more to low self-esteem than the body image itself. This group believes that low self-esteem would not have been a significant problem for the obese without societal pressure.

Depression

Depression is a mix of several factors involving people’s emotional, mental and physical state. For example, when weight gain gets out of control, the people enduring it begin to sway more towards self-pity, anger, intense sadness, and negative emotions in general. When it becomes a regular thing, depression sets in. Although medical research has proven that some chemical imbalances in the brain contribute to depression, it has more to do with people’s reactions to negative situations they are constantly exposed to.

Did you know that overweight people have a whopping 55% chance of sinking into depression if their emotions are not properly guided? As alarming as the stat may sound to you, you will understand why this is so upon careful deliberations. Obese people are already dealing with several more health implications than the average-weight people. The pressure of having to control these other medical conditions tends to act as a catalyst for depression.

Lack of interest in various activities

Due to the negative body image and low self-confidence experienced by some obese people, this can result in a loss of interest in activities they used to find exciting. What’s more, several of them experience low energy levels, affecting their mental state even more. On the other hand, an increased energy level drives people to engage in physically engaging activities and other social interactions in ideal conditions.

However, a lack of this energy automatically translates into disinterest in anything that requires movement. As a result of increasing weight, they mostly resort to sedentary lifestyles to preserve the little energy they may have. Through medical research, it’s been proven that low energy levels take a toll on brain health and lead to heightened anxiety and premature aging.

Eating behaviors

According to research, people most notable for unhealthy eating behaviors tend to struggle with their weight. One moment, they have the urge to binge, while in the next, they try sticking to quick weight loss measures. Contrary to what you may think, their desire to binge sometimes originates from deep-seated pain that makes them lose control. Unfortunately, this manifests as eating everything without getting satiated.

In a few interviews involving overweight people, some admitted to overeating because it is the only way they can derive comfort. Meanwhile, others admitted to using products such as those found at https://steelsupplements.com/ and reported good results. However, the most important thing to do is address the root cause of such unhealthy eating behaviors.

Chronic insomnia

Image credit

Many different factors can cause insomnia. However, it can be described as a mental health symptom when it becomes a common issue for overweight people. First of all, keep in mind that the obese individual may be dealing with various negative emotions stemming from an inability to shed excess pounds. In their desire to fit in with ordinary people, weight loss becomes an obsession. This then triggers chemicals in the brain leading to a lack of sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, regular hyper-arousal of the brain results in chronic insomnia.

In conclusion, being overweight has equal repercussions on mental and physical health. However, more stress on mental wellbeing can exacerbate the physical health condition of people involved. Therefore, while you embark on a journey to take better care of your body weight, consider how that impacts your mental and emotional health.