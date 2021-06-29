You Should Try These 15 Confidence-Boosting Activities This Summer

The stress and pressures of everyday life can take their toll from time to time. If your confidence has been shaken recently or you’re feeling in a bit of a slump, summer is the perfect time to try a new activity to help lift your spirits. Whether it’s getting back into fitness or practicing mindfulness, there are several ways you can gain perspective this summer and start feeling better inside and out. You could even consider volunteer work or starting a new business venture. It’s a good idea to explore ideas outside your comfort zone. Here are fifteen confidence-boosting activities to inspire you.

Try a New Home Workout

One of the most effective ways to boost your self-esteem is to get back into fitness. If you’re getting tired of your current workout routine, you could try something different this summer. There are plenty of workouts you can do without even leaving your living room if you’re not one for running or other outdoor sports. Try this list of exercises from Openfit, for example. They don’t require any equipment — just a yoga mat to start, and you can learn to use your own body as resistance. You can build strength from head to toe, and this will give you confidence as well.

Get in Touch with Nature

Summer is a great time of year to embrace the outdoors and get in touch with nature. Several studies have shown that spending time in nature is very beneficial for your mental well-being. It has a calming effect and improves your mood. It also allows you to gain a new perspective which helps to raise your self-esteem. Go out, explore a natural area near you, and take in all the sights, sounds, and smells. You’ll return home ready to take on any challenge.

Practice Meditation

The art of mindfulness is all about concentration, awareness, and positivity. Dedicate ten minutes per day to meditating in a quiet spot, whether it’s outdoors or at home. This will help you clear your mind and focus on being grateful for all you’ve achieved. If you’re new to mindfulness, you could try this guided meditation on self-love and self-worth. Listen to the instructions, and you will learn a few new techniques. This way, you can practice meditation wherever you are if you ever need a few moments of calm contemplation.

Work on Your Posture

Indeed, self-esteem is actually linked to your posture. By learning to stand up straight and hold your head high, you’ll automatically feel more confident. It’s also important to try and maintain a good posture for other health reasons. It keeps your spine aligned correctly, which helps to improve circulation, digestion, energy levels, and more. You could try this ten-minute daily posture routine to get you in the habit of sitting, standing, and exercising in the right posture.

Join a Yoga Class

Yoga is also very beneficial for your posture. You could join a yoga class this summer. Look for one in your local park or even on the beach. This way as well as getting plenty of exercise you’ll also make some new friends. Yoga is also something you can work on individually, and you can develop confidence as you hone your skills and move onto more difficult postures. It’s a good all-around activity for the summer.

Explore Hidden Gems

Summer vacation is here, and it’s time to explore. Even if you’re not planning on going abroad this year, you could look for hidden gems near you. Visit neighboring cities and learn about their history and culture and sample the local cuisine. You could even try exploring new places in your hometown by seeing them through the eyes of a tourist. This is a great way to relax, relieve stress, and gain a new perspective. Why not take a day trip alone and get some well-deserved me-time this summer? This is a good way to get out of your comfort zone, which will help to boost your self-esteem.

Do Volunteer Work

As well as making time to enjoy yourself this summer, you could also give something back to the local community. Doing volunteer work is very rewarding, and you’ll not only be helping others, but it can also do wonders for your mental well-being. Look for a cause that resonates with you or see any initiatives in your local area. If not, you can easily find volunteer opportunities online. Volunteering is very satisfying and will definitely give you a confidence boost. You can also get inspiration from others.

Learn Something New

If there’s always been a particular skill, you wanted to learn or areas for professional development on your to-do list, why wait? Be proactive and find out if there are any courses you can study or practice developing a new skill at home. You could try cooking new recipes or improving your DIY capabilities. The reason learning new skills is good for your confidence is that it teaches you that you can achieve much more than you realize if you set your mind to it.

Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

Try doing an activity you wouldn’t normally do and get out of your comfort zone this summer. This doesn’t necessarily mean skydiving or white water rafting. It could be as simple as going out to dinner alone, joining a club, or taking on a new project. Find something that challenges you, and this will be very rewarding. Even if you don’t enjoy it, you will know that you’ve tried something different. Often being stuck in a rut can cause low self-esteem. Shake things up a bit this year.

Build Positive Relationships

It’s said that positive relationships build self-esteem and vice versa, so focus on those in your life that will help you do so. Avoid toxic relationships and dedicate more time to the friends and family that make you feel good about yourself. You could organize a BBQ at home or go out for a picnic together. There are plenty of fun activities that won’t break the bank, and you can make the most of the sunny weather.

Set Realistic Goals

Summer is a good time for a bit of self-reflection. You could set yourself goals for the future and make a realistic plan to start working towards these. It’s important to prioritize your goals and work on ones that are relevant to your life at the moment. Break them down into measurable tasks and set yourself a timeframe. This way, you can monitor your more motivating progress. For more tips on how to set goals, try the SMART goals method.

Start a Business

If you’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, why not set up a side hustle? You could turn your ideas into a reality this summer, whether you’d like to showcase your creative talents, offer services in the local community, or do part-time tutoring online. You can make money from home; it just depends on what resources you’ve got available to you. Nothing can give you more confidence than being your own boss.

Get Creative

Creative hobbies are great because they relieve stress and teach you to engage your mind. You’ll also have something to show for it when you’ve finished. Why not even make a few gifts for your friends and family? You could start by taking a drawing or craft class. If you’re naturally nimble, you could try sewing, knitting, or cross-stitch. There are plenty of options. You could also look for cafes and workshops near you that offer pottery painting with a cup of coffee or other quirky alternatives. It’s a great way to unwind, and you don’t need to take it too seriously.

Work Those Green Thumbs

There are several reasons why gardening improves well-being. It’s a chance to connect with nature and get your hands dirty. It’s both a sensory and calming experience. Gardening is also very satisfying because you watch your efforts bloom. If your outside space has been a bit neglected this year, spend a weekend sprucing it up. Even if you only have a small apartment, get creative and set up a window box or indoor garden. These will be very relaxing to look at, and indoor plants work as self-care reminders.

Look for Inspiration

Find inspiration somewhere new this summer. You could achieve this by exploring different places or meeting new people. Alternatively, read a biography written by one of your heroes or favorite authors. Take this with you to the park or the beach and find out about how they overcame adversity in their lives. Another option is to watch an inspiring film, documentary, or TED Talks. Look for a topic that resonates with you and your life aspirations. There are plenty of places to look for inspiration, which will help motivate you to achieve your goals. Find the right activity for you and get your confidence back.