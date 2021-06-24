how to find motivation
Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay
How to Find Motivation When Business is Slow

Todd Smekens Follow on Twitter Send an email June 24, 2021Last Updated: June 24, 2021
As a business owner and entrepreneur, you’ll know what it’s like to experience the highs and lows of running a business. It can be exhausting at times, and when things aren’t going well, and business is slow, your motivation can start to drain away. But that’s not something you want to let happen. Instead, you should find new sources of motivation and work to improve the situation in front of you. Here are some ideas for how to do exactly that.

Rediscover Your Passion and Original Motivations

First of all, you should go back to your business plan and think about what made you excited to start this business in the first place. What was driving you on? What was making you want to do what you do? If you can get back in touch with those feelings and that motivation, you can start to take the business in a more positive direction, which can only be a good thing. 

Learn From Success Stories

When things are tough for you, that’s when you want to look at the things others have achieved and start to emulate those successes. People like Jorge Hank and many others have achieved significant successes in their chosen fields. And if you want to do the same, there might be some lessons that you can try and learn from them. The success of others can really spur you on.

Ensure You’re Surrounded by the Right People

It’s a good idea to look at who you’re surrounding yourself with, both in terms of your colleagues and employees, as well as the people in your personal life. If you have people around you who are dragging you down and aren’t helping to stay motivated, it might be the case that you’re surrounded by the wrong people and the wrong kinds of personalities.

Make the Most of the Extra Time You Have

When business is slow, it tends to mean that you have more time to focus on other things. If it’s been a while since you started a new project that might ultimately help your business grow moving forward, maybe that’s something that you can dedicate some of your free time to. Just because business is slow, that doesn’t mean you have to be too.

Set Measurable Goals for Improvement

Setting measurable goals that you can work towards can help a lot in finding new motivation. When you have goals in front of you that you need to be constantly working towards, that acts as a source of motivation. If you don’t currently have any goals that you’ve set for yourself, change that. It could be just what you need.

As you can see, there are many ways you can find motivation when you’re toiling away with your business. Not everything is sunshine and rainbows as an entrepreneur. You’ll be tested, and you’ll experience down periods. That’s when you have to find your sources of motivation and push on regardless.

