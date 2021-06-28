The Illusion of Democracy in American Government

The Plutarchs Oppress the Masses

Watching the gyrations of the Democratic and Republican Parties are quite interesting once you detach your ego from a US political party and begin peeking behind the curtain presented by our entertainment media outlets. They are both a facade controlled by the Plutarchs or Oligarchs using think-tanks, centers, nonprofits, corporations, charities, dark-money, media, and universities. The real disagreement is between these Plutarchs, but they utilize their networks to shape the beliefs of the working-class masses to keep us divided. They use wedges and identity (ego) politics like abortion, race, religion, climate, immigration, war, etc. However, it doesn’t matter who we elect; the country’s overall direction doesn’t change much because the influential organizations are owned by the ruling class control strategy.

For instance, there has always been a progressive wing in the United States. But, no matter what anybody says, the US Constitution and Bill of Rights did not create us equally. We were not a democracy or a democratic republic. We were a constitutional republic established by the Plutarchs of the time. Workers were not allowed committees to represent their interests in industrial mills, and the slaves were considered a fraction of a human being. The “we the people” verbiage created by the Founders was great propaganda. Even women were second-class citizens as they were in the Bible as well. The only people granted voting privileges were landowners. The principle was, “He who hath the gold makes the rules.”

Quite frankly, that aphorism captured the truth of the United States of America in 1787 as much as it does in 2021.

Thomas Jefferson Worried About Oppression

Thomas Jefferson wrote to Edward Carrington in 1787 worried about corruption in government and how the rich would use the government to oppress the people. He emphasized that a free press (newspapers) was essential to holding the powerful accountable. He wrote:

Cherish therefore the spirit of our people, and keep alive their attention. Do not be too severe upon their errors, but reclaim them by enlightening them. If once they become inattentive to the public affairs, you and I, and Congress, and Assemblies, judges and governors shall all become wolves. It seems to be the law of our general nature, in spite of individual exceptions; and experience declares that man is the only animal which devours his own kind, for I can apply no milder term to the governments of Europe, and to the general prey of the rich on the poor.” https://firstamendmentwatch.org/history-speaks-letters-thomas-jefferson-edward-carrington/

The ultra-rich Plutarchs utilize the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) as its main controlling mechanism.

Large social platforms were allowed to grow monopolies because they serve a purpose for the oligarchy — at least the Oligarchy that controls the Democratic Party. Therefore, they can censor, ban, marginalize, etc., with their internal mechanisms. For instance, my Facebook page reach went down to nothing on February 1st of this year. Was there an event that took place in January that our Oligarchy used to restrict free speech?

Our Institutions Need Democratized

Independent journalists are now moving to a journalism platform called Substack. Most of them have been censored or marginalized by the Oligarch-owned media who isn’t interested in “enlightening” Americans. Instead, their goal is to propagandize the masses so they don’t revolt against oppression and all its symptoms of mass inequality in wealth and income, inflation, control of the government and media, racism, sexism, etc., and the rights to assemble and protest our grievances.

Our government has sophisticated software developed by Israel’s high-tech unit to prevent protests before they happen, so why didn’t they stop the 1/6 insurrection? Mainly because it was a useful tool for further censorship.

Divide and conquer of the working classes is still the game—the illusion of choice in the game to keep us distracted. As long as 98% of the media is controlled by the collective oligarchy, propaganda over truth will be the key instrument against the masses. Thomas Jefferson said we need to keep the people enlightened so they can’t be manipulated and oppressed. But, as Einstein told us in 1949, it was already too late – mission accomplished; a win for the wolves.

I would recommend reading Chris Hedges’ speech he gave the other night at a Julian Assange freedom event for those wanting a nice dose of reality. Here’s a taste:

“Tyrannies invert the rule of law. They turn the law into an instrument of injustice. They cloak their crimes in a faux legality. They use the decorum of the courts and trials, to mask their criminality. Those, such as Julian, who expose that criminality to the public are dangerous, for without the pretext of legitimacy the tyranny loses credibility and has nothing left in its arsenal but fear, coercion, and violence. The long campaign against Julian and WikiLeaks is a window into the collapse of the rule of law, the rise of what the political philosopher Sheldon Wolin calls our system of inverted totalitarianism, a form of totalitarianism that maintains the fictions of the old capitalist democracy, including its institutions, iconography, patriotic symbols and rhetoric, but internally has surrendered total control to the dictates of global corporations.” Chris Hedges, https://scheerpost.com/2021/06/11/chris-hedges-julian-assange-and-the-collapse-of-the-rule-of-law/

Chris wrote this before the Icelandic newspaper reported over the weekend that the FBI’s main witness against Julian Assange lied to the FBI to receive blanket immunity from prosecution so he could go on a crime spree. The whole case against Assange was a hoax and has completely unraveled under the pressure of the truth. That’s how journalism is supposed to work. States and the Oligarchy that controls them operate in the shadows. Journalists and their sources help reveal the corruption of the powerful who manipulate governments to continue their profit-maximizing schemes. They tell reporters what to share with the public, and that’s what is spun as the truth, but it’s all propaganda. Even the colleges and universities spit out graduates to take positions as “digital storytellers” versus providing them with the art of truth-seeking. This perpetuates the big lie.

The problem is they crossed a line of deceit. Not sure how to explain it, but a cosmic shift took place — Malcolm Gladwell would call it a “tipping point,” but I don’t think it’s in the consciousness of the masses just yet. What I’m talking about is a high level of consciousness connected to the truth and all-powerful. You can call it God if you like or Allah or Buddha or the Supreme Being. Whatever coordinates the seasons and causes the oceans to move has had enough.