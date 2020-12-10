Good Decision-Making

Choosing Love over Fear

One day, I was standing on the porch looking up in the sky feeling extremely spiritual. I was waiting on my spirit guide so we could go to lunch and when he approached we walked together to the car. I asked him directly, “What’s the point of all this?”

I thought it was a profound question. He told me, “Todd, I believe the steps of Alcoholics Anonymous are meant to help us make better decisions.” I asked, “Is that all?” He said, “Yes, I think so.”



Hal was a very spiritual man, and he saved me from drinking for a long time. People would ask me how he did that, so I would tell them that Hal told me there were many ways to our Creator. I was fearful because I wanted to choose the right path to God. He told me all the religions pointed to the same thing based on time and culture. Humans are curious; humans want to figure things out. This curiosity brought us the sciences. In essence, it was all about meaning. We wanted to know why.



We want the meaning to all of this. You see, God put us little white tiny sparks of energy into these human bodies so we could enjoy ourselves by helping one another find meaning. This is where love comes from; it’s also a place where war becomes inevitable.



As Chris Hedges found out during his days of being a war correspondent, that war can give us meaning, but it doesn’t make us happy. In his famous 2003 interview with PBS, Chris was caught smiling in a photo so was asked if he was happy, he replied, “Happy” is not a word I would use to describe it. But I had a sense of purpose, had a sense of meaning. I had a sense of ennoblement. But I think, ultimately, being in a war, while it can give you meaning, probably means that it is devoid of happiness. Real happiness only comes through love, not through war. And in wartime, there is hardly any love at all.”



So, what is the meaning of happiness?

The answer is love. Chris was correct. All the great spiritual peoples visiting our planet talk about peace and love.



When I think of love, I think of Rumi. Enjoy this poem:

Love is reckless; not reason. Reason seeks a profit. Love comes on strong, consuming herself, unabashed. Yet, in the midst of suffering, Love proceeds like a millstone, hard surfaced and straightforward. Having died of self-interest, she risks everything and asks for nothing. Love gambles away every gift God bestows. Without cause God gave us Being; without cause, give it back again. Mathnawi VI, 1967-1974

As you can see, love is a choice. We experience choices multiple times every day. Do we choose from a place of love or fear? As Chris Hedges pointed out, war can be addictive for some humans since it gives them purpose. These people thrive on fear. We’ll talk more about fear later because it causes all the damage in the world. As AA calls fear, “an evil and corroding thread.” I suspect the original 100 drunks who wrote their book were correct.



What we need to focus on is love. Every great religion should focus on love as its core. Loving self and others. This is what gives meaning to us little tiny sparks of energy. Of course, it would; it only makes sense that we should nurture one another’s true essence – the tiny spark deep down inside every man, woman, and child.

Therefore, we find purpose when we serve each other and while serving, we love each other. We recognize God in each other. According to Wikipedia, Namaste means, “In Hinduism, it also has a spiritual import reflecting the belief that “the divine and self (atman, soul) is same in you and me”, and connotes “I bow to the divine in you”.

At the core of Christianity is the Great Commandment, “Love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Who can forget Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous, “I Have a Dream” speech:



I Have a Dream

Many of the Christians in the United States rationalize that all of today’s problems are a result of taking Christianity out of the schools, or they feel victimized by liberals who want to cancel Christianity. These are fears. True Christians are being manipulated by people preying on the desire to serve God. Some of the preachers I see today have chosen money for their master. They aren’t serving God; they serve their checkbook. This isn’t love; Rumi said love is selfless. Love is when humans honor each other’s divinity – not their money.

Jesus meant what he said: “Love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Namaste