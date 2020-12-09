In the Beginning: Creation

Alpha & Om

In the last chapter, we talked about being asleep; forgetting who you are really. Don’t you realize your true essence deep down inside? You thought you knew, but did you really. I’m talking to all you little tiny sparks of energy, sometimes referred to as quarks. I’m also talking to the anti-quarks and great spirits deep down inside of everything.



We manifest like all matter; science has been breaking it down, trying to explain it to ourselves. Each generation moves a little closer. As scientists, mathematicians, and philosophers converge on the absolute truth, we have to shed more and more of what we thought we knew. The Buddha discovered that “all things are impermanent.” In Alcoholics Anonymous, they say you have to “let go of old ideas and attitudes that no longer serve you.” This is the fundamental essence of change. The Buddha also said, “clinging to these old ideas is the source of all suffering.” More on suffering later.

As little tiny sparks of energy, we evolve over time. Charles Darwin; my man:

Darwin published his theory of evolution with compelling evidence in his 1859 book On the Origin of Species.

God resides in us all, but we evolve once the magic happens. Has been so since the beginning of time. Remember from bible school when you were little, and the teacher read Genesis to you: