In the Beginning: Creation

Alpha & Om
In the last chapter, we talked about being asleep; forgetting who you are really. Don’t you realize your true essence deep down inside? You thought you knew, but did you really. I’m talking to all you little tiny sparks of energy, sometimes referred to as quarks. I’m also talking to the anti-quarks and great spirits deep down inside of everything.
We manifest like all matter; science has been breaking it down, trying to explain it to ourselves. Each generation moves a little closer. As scientists, mathematicians, and philosophers converge on the absolute truth, we have to shed more and more of what we thought we knew. The Buddha discovered that “all things are impermanent.” In Alcoholics Anonymous, they say you have to “let go of old ideas and attitudes that no longer serve you.” This is the fundamental essence of change. The Buddha also said, “clinging to these old ideas is the source of all suffering.” More on suffering later.
As little tiny sparks of energy, we evolve over time. Charles Darwin; my man:
Darwin published his theory of evolution with compelling evidence in his 1859 book On the Origin of Species. By the 1870s, the scientific community and a majority of the educated public had accepted evolution as a fact. However, many favoured competing explanations which gave only a minor role to natural selection, and it was not until the emergence of the modern evolutionary synthesis from the 1930s to the 1950s that a broad consensus developed in which natural selection was the basic mechanism of evolution. Darwin’s scientific discovery is the unifying theory of the life sciences, explaining the diversity of life.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Darwin
God resides in us all, but we evolve once the magic happens. Has been so since the beginning of time. Remember from bible school when you were little, and the teacher read Genesis to you:
Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”
So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%201&version=NIV
Remember that? In his likeness. Jesus told us we were “gods.”. The Hindus say the same thing. Jesus was called a blasphemer for saying it, but it’s true. In Alcoholics Anonymous they say, “the fundamental idea of God is buried deep down inside every man, woman, and child.” Anna Lee Walters, the Otoe-Pawnee teacher, and writer, in speaking of prayers, notes:
“Waconda,” it says in the Otoe language, Great Mystery, meaning that vital thing or phenomenon in life that cannot ever be entirely comprehensible to us. What is understood though, through the spoken word, is that silence is also Waconda, as is the universe and everything that exists, tangible and intangible, because none of these things are separate from that life force. It is all Waconda. . . .https://www.amacad.org/publication/indigenous-americans-spirituality-and-ecos
We are all little tiny sparks of energy – Waconda.
The physicists have used mathematics to breakdown matter into quarks and anti-quarks. The Taoists, or Eastern Philosophy, refer to it as yin-yang.
“Science does not need mysticism and mysticism does not need science. But man needs both.”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Tao_of_Physics
The Tao of Physics. What a concept; merging Eastern philosophy with Western mathematics/science to explain how this all happened. Did God make a sound? Was it a syllable; Om like those of who follow Hindu, Buddhist, and Jainism faiths?
Not sure if it matters; a breath or a throaty trisyllabic sound. There was a beginning for us little tiny sparks of energy.
What happens next is just as important as the alpha and omega; emet; I am the first and the last. We shall continue exploring to see how it evolves.