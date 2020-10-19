Daily Tea Rituals for Improved Health

Spread the love











Image Source: Unsplash

Next to water, tea is the second-most widely-consumed beverage in the world. It has been enjoyed by different cultures for thousands of years, and many people still enjoy it as part of their daily routine today.

A tea ritual is much more than making a steaming cup on your way to work and rushing out the door. It is a moment to pause and be mindful of what’s going on around you. In eastern cultures, tea rituals are done with reflection and intention. It is a moment of meditation with yourself, every day.

So, what can you incorporate into your tea ritual, and what are the health benefits?

What Are the Benefits of a Tea Ritual?

Tea, itself, has incredible health benefits, including:

Boosted energy and focus

Reduced risk of heart attack/stroke

May lower cholesterol

Improved gut health

Most teas also contain less caffeine than coffee, and they offer beneficial antioxidants that can help your immune system and your overall heart health.

The benefits of tea go beyond just drinking it. You can use green tea to strengthen your hair and promote scalp health. Using face masks with green tea extract can also help to reduce acne breakouts and can improve the appearance of your skin.

When it comes to a tea ritual, there are several mental health benefits to consider, too. Life can be extremely hectic and stressful. A tea ritual allows you a few minutes each day to be mindful of what you’re doing and to destress. Brewing tea allows you to slow down and be grateful.

How You Can Create a Tea Ritual

There are no hard and fast rules for creating an effective tea ritual. But, it’s important to have the right mindset while you’re doing it. Brewing tea, either by yourself or sharing the art of it with others, can help to create wonderful memories when you’re focused on the right things.

To start your tea ritual, choose teawares that mean something to you. Think about them as you’re using them, and why they are special or important. Then, choose the right time of day. Maybe the best time for you is early in the morning when it is still quiet and dark so you can spend time reflecting. Or, maybe you need to de-stress in the middle of the day and take some time to refocus.

Remember, your tea ritual should be personal and unique to you and your needs/wants. You might want to include light music or be in a room with natural lighting. You might find even more peace by utilizing different scents, like lavender essential oils. Including other calming and reflective practices in your ritual can also help, like journaling or meditation.

The three rocks of health are consistency, effort, and adaptability. Creating a tea ritual helps you to consciously incorporate all three into each day. You can perform your ritual using different brewing methods, different teas, and changing things to fit your needs. But, make sure your ritual remains something sacred and doesn’t become just a “habit”. By staying focused on your tea ritual, you can experience all of the wonderful benefits, and it may end up being your favorite time of day.